OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OPTN opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. OptiNose has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 132.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OptiNose will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 527,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 170,058 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

