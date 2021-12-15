Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded to Hold at DZ Bank

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.28.

ORCL opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $271,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

