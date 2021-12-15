O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report sales of $3.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.15 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $13.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Amundi bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,415,000 after purchasing an additional 305,067 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,014,000 after purchasing an additional 182,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $19.85 on Friday, reaching $687.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,650. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $689.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $642.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.28.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

