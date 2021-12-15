OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $87.97

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.97 and last traded at $93.71, with a volume of 216734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in OSI Systems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

