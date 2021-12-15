Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.58.

OR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,121.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 1,701.70%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

