Osmium Partners, Llc Buys 12,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spark Networks alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 64,055 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $197,289.40.

On Friday, November 26th, Osmium Partners, Llc bought 25,789 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $81,235.35.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Osmium Partners, Llc bought 79,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $248,060.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Osmium Partners, Llc bought 32,281 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $85,867.46.

On Friday, November 19th, Osmium Partners, Llc bought 1,522,200 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,805,500.00.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks SE has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the second quarter worth about $643,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.