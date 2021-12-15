Ownership Capital B.V. Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 724,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,006,000. Synopsys accounts for about 2.5% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after purchasing an additional 65,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after purchasing an additional 147,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,333,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,802,000 after purchasing an additional 165,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.50.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $23,428,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,270 shares of company stock valued at $64,378,947 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, reaching $348.59. 28,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,981. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $365.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.51.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

