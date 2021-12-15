Ozan Pamir Buys 3,800 Shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Stock

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) CFO Ozan Pamir bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $14,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATNF opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.79. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.