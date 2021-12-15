Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Trading Down 0.8%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) shares traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.47 and last traded at $42.47. 8 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 98.68% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

