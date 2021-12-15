Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PTN. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

PTN opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.85. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 1,781.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 902.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 630,193 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

