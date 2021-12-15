Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $369.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $381.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

