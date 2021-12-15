Palladium Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,225 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,225 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,005 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after acquiring an additional 982,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after buying an additional 547,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after buying an additional 336,718 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $47,237,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $204.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $134.53 and a one year high of $210.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

