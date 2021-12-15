Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $74.00.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $83.17 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 509 shares of company stock worth $37,333 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

