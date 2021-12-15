Palladium Partners LLC Sells 430 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $228.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

