Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $538.54

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 538.54 ($7.12) and traded as high as GBX 545.83 ($7.21). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 541 ($7.15), with a volume of 1,098,145 shares traded.

PAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.33) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.72) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 579.60 ($7.66).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 539.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 538.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a GBX 18.90 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.18) per share, with a total value of £11,924.28 ($15,758.27).

About Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

