Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 12,181 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.38 million, a P/E ratio of -91.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.45 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

