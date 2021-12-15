Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,041 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PAR Technology worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $170,987,000. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,377,000 after acquiring an additional 215,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,752,000 after acquiring an additional 40,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 210,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,001,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAR opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.96.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

