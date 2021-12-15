Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 148.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,060 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in GAN were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in GAN by 155.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 36.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,098,000 after purchasing an additional 607,192 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 56.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 625,009 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 16.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 95,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 17.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,176 shares during the last quarter. 47.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GAN alerts:

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $1,902,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $555,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,848 shares of company stock worth $2,462,377. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. GAN Limited has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.37.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.