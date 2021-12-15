Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,393 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after acquiring an additional 628,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DouYu International by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,758 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in DouYu International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 527,115 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,988,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after acquiring an additional 694,920 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 180,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.53.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.88. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

