Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 2,480 Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Micro Focus International worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 527,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. Micro Focus International plc has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $8.19.

MFGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Investec upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

