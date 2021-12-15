Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 25,623.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average of $114.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.06 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.