Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 148.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after buying an additional 257,914 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 32.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 27.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

CRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

CRH Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.