Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Grid in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.91. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $69.77.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

