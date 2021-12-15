PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Cap Tops $59.52 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $59.52 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.34 or 0.00396126 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010458 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $630.80 or 0.01292437 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 141,383,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

