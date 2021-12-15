Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.90

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 5103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after buying an additional 2,004,377 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 249.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 973,952 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after purchasing an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth $23,960,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.