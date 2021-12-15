Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 12,248 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 458.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 499.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6,507.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period.

IXN opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.70. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

