Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 504 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.