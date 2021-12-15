Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $218.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.02. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

