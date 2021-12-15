Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.78.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

