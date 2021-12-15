Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 72,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $356.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.49. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $297.42 and a 52 week high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

