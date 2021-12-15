Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.20

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 37905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at about $651,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 104.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after buying an additional 1,152,971 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

