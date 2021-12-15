Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Raised to GBX 625 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 570 ($7.53) to GBX 625 ($8.26) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.29) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.72) to GBX 585 ($7.73) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.80) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 701.67 ($9.27).

LON PSON opened at GBX 583.60 ($7.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 571 ($7.55) and a one year high of GBX 909 ($12.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 631.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 740.22.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

