PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President John Douglas Schick Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President John Douglas Schick sold 15,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $16,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Douglas Schick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, John Douglas Schick sold 77,067 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $105,581.79.

PED stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

