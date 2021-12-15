PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President John Douglas Schick Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President John Douglas Schick sold 15,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $16,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
John Douglas Schick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 28th, John Douglas Schick sold 77,067 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $105,581.79.
PED stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.02.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
