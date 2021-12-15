Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive traded as low as $37.28 and last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 68088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.26.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PTON. MKM Partners lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.39.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,593 shares of company stock valued at $13,150,161. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 117,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 93.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.19.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

