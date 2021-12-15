Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PEGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HSBC upgraded Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PEGRY remained flat at $$32.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,552. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

