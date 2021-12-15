PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $171.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.07. The company has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.