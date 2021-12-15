PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Amundi purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,948,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,606,000 after buying an additional 1,162,115 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after buying an additional 1,073,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.43. 24,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,687. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.24 and a 200 day moving average of $156.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

