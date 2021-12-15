Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,725 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 113.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,047,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 556,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 112.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.44.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.10 per share, with a total value of $135,600.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf A. Classon purchased 2,800 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,302. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.