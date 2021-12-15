Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.41

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.41 and traded as high as C$1.47. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 59,647 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.41.

About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.