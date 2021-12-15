PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMCB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 149,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on PharmaCyte Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of PharmaCyte Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.