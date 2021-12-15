Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 10.5% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 112,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.