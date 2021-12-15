Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 16.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM opened at $433.94 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $415.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.16. The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.10.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.