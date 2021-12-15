Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $11,854,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,248 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.31 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

