Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 1,125 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

