Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $159.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.29 and its 200 day moving average is $173.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.96 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

