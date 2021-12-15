Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,265 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $226,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $86,872,000 after purchasing an additional 33,681 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $793,000. Reik & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 41,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $597.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $648.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $578.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.