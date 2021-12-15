Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0140 on Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and $833.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,758.87 or 0.99253832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00044784 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00271136 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00383683 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00132318 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,341,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

