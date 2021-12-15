PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

NYSE:PHX traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 485,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,975. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $69.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,503.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 64,726 shares of company stock worth $197,386. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 61,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.