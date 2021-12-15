PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $7.45 million and $92,350.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00038035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00200192 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

