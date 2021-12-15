Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Pinterest stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.75. 79,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,096,102. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $57.28. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 599,052 shares of company stock valued at $31,723,709. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

